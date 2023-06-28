By Aaron Hindhaugh • 28 June 2023 • 17:30

Image of the Manchester City flag. Credit: bodrumsurf/Shutterstock.com

Manchester City are said to be in talks with Wolfsburg over a transfer for Netherlands international Jill Roord, formerly of Arsenal.

Man City have been hit pretty hard over the last 12 months when it comes to transfers and losing some star players such as Lucy Bronze, Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway and also Caroline Weir, so Gareth Taylor will be looking to finally improve his squad this summer.

The Citizens have managed to pull off some impressive pieces of business in recent times with the likes of Khajida Shaw, Laia Aleixandri and Deyna Castellanos, but those recruits weren’t enough to bring Champions League football back to the blue half of Manchester.

One way that Man City could look to improve is by bringing in proven WSL players that are obviously top-level performers, which is why their pursuit of Roord does indeed make a lot of sense for Gareth Taylor’s side.

Man City open talks to sign Jill Roord

Roord was a mainstay at Arsenal for several years and managed to increase her profile and reputation during her time in North London and has also helped Wolfsburg reach a Champions League final last season.

It has been reported by WAZ Sport that Man City are currently locked in talks with both Roord and Wolfsburg over the transfer of the midfielder for a fee of around £400,000 which would be the biggest transfer in City’s history.

The Dutch midfielder would add an impressive technical ability to a star-studded Man City midfield and attack, as well as some height and physicality, which is something they have lacked in the middle of the park since Jill Scott retired.

Gareth Taylor desperate for new additions

Over the last two seasons out in Germany, Roord has won the league title and also showcased her attacking prowess managing to score 16 goals and register five assists domestically, something that will certainly appeal to City and Taylor.

Roord is indeed very experienced at the top level, but also in the WSL having started 33 games for Arsenal during her time in England and after winning the league title back in Germany, she may believe she’s got unfinished business having never finished higher than third during her time with the Gunners.

