By Aaron Hindhaugh • 27 June 2023 • 16:00

CREDIT: "Manchester City Football Club" by Richard_of_England is licensed under CC BY 2.0

It has been caught on camera that Manchester City Women’s star Alex Greenwood hobbled away from training with England as she picked up a nasty leg injury.

The full-back turned centre-back has been an impressive player ever since she burst onto the Women’s Super League scene with Liverpool and has gone on to represent the likes of Lyon, Manchester United in the FA Women’s Championship and Man City too.

Given the injuries to players such as Leah Williamson, Beth Mead and Fran Kirby, Greenwood was seen as one of the leading and experienced players to help England out in Australia this summer, but this could soon be questioned due to a big injury scare.

Greenwood gives England big injury scare

Greenwood was pictured on the floor gripping her leg and several teammates crowded around her with rather sheepish and concerned looks on their faces, which normally means that the tackle or incident didn’t look great.

It’s been reported that Greenwood sustained the injury while participating in a small-sided game during the Lionesses’ latest training sessions as they build up to what will be a huge World Cup for England.

JUST IN! Lionesses' Alex Greenwood appears to have suffered an injury in training. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/jfIwhDP6gT — Sky Sports WSL (@SkySportsWSL) June 27, 2023

Something that will be a huge sigh of relief for both Man City and England fans around the world was that Greenwood was able to walk off the pitch and inside to get treatment without any help from medical staff.

However, there is obviously a concern as England’s medical staff strapped her leg up with a big ice pack to try and ensure that the swelling didn’t come up as much as it may well have once done and to ensure her muscles can cool down as quickly as possible.

Weigman will be praying for Greenwood’s fitness

With the injury crisis England are facing in the heart of their defence with Williamson out and Millie Bright hasn’t kicked a ball in a competitive game for several months now, Greenwood was expected to start and potentially captain the Lionesses if Bright was absent at centre-back.

Greenwood has been able to adjust her game at Man City and become a dependable centre-back alongside former Lionesses’ captain Steph Houghton, which has also caught the eye of Sarina Weigman who’s deployed the scouser in that position several times.

Weigman will be hoping that in the coming days – once the swelling has gone down – Greenwood’s injury was nothing more than a contact knock and taking her out of training was just a precaution, otherwise she will likely being to worry over her defensive options heading into next month’s World Cup.

If you are enjoying our extensive coverage of Women’s football then stay tuned as Euro Weekly News will be bringing you exclusive content from the World Cup in Australia!