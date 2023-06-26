By Aaron Hindhaugh • 26 June 2023 • 14:00

Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium could be demolished. image: wikipedia

Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing Barcelona forward Geyse as they go in search of a replacement for Alessia Russo.

Man United Women are now having to assess their options after a disastrous start to the summer transfer window having already lost two of their best players in the form of Ona Batlle who has joined Barcelona and Russo who looks set to join Arsenal Women very soon.

The deal taking Russo to Arsenal as a free agent is likely to ramp up come the dn of the week and heading into next Monday due to England training the majority of the coming days in preparation for the Women’s World Cup.

Marc Skinner is certainly in a tough position with the club’s future off the pitch looking uncertain amid an impending takeover of the club but also he’s lost key players while receiving no compensation in terms of a transfer fee ensuring that he must now navigate a difficult market.

Man United looking to replace Russo with Geyse

Geyse would prove to be a shrude signing for Man United and one that not many people will have seen coming but after finishing second in the Women’s Super League last season and guaranteeing Champions League football, they can now attract some of the top talents.

The Brazilian international won the league title and Women’s Champions League during her first season with the Catalonian outfit but now has just one year left to run on her deal meaning that Man United could potentially strike up a bargain deal.

🚨 Manchester United are trying to sign Barcelona forward Geyse. Understand the talented Brazilian is one of their top targets to replace Alessia Russo. https://t.co/M7eq2MvNID — Kathryn Batte (@KathrynBatte) June 26, 2023

It was an impressive first season for the Brazilian attacker as she registered the second most assists in the Champions League during Barcelona’s route to winning the final which shows she’s much more than just a goal scorer.

A quick deal is necessary to sign Geyse

Man United could be smart this summer and try to secure Geyse’s services or the coming years before she heads off to Australia and New Zealand for the World Cup as she could star for Brazil and thus, see her price tag drastically increase.

Replacing Russo won’t be easy because she was a deadly finisher and also a very good outlet for Man United due to her physicality and height, but Geyse certainly wouldn’t be a bad alternative to bring into Leigh Village.

If you are enjoying our Women’s football content, remember to stay tuned as I will be brining exclusive content from the World Cup out in Australia this summer!