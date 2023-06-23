Here Is How To Watch The Women’s World Cup This Summer

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 23 June 2023 • 13:15

The USA team holding the Women's World Cup.

The Women’s World Cup is set to kick off on July 20th when New Zealand take on Norway at Eden Park and it’s set to be a blockbuster summer down under, but not many people know how to watch the tournament.

This summer’s World Cup is to be the first one that is hosted by two countries in the Women’s game as matches will be played across both New Zealand and Australia, with the latter likely heading into the tournament as one of the favourites.

There had been a long ongoing dispute with FIFA and broadcasters around the world, mainly in Europe, about how much countries should be paying to broadcast the Women’s World Cup which had raised fears that many people may not be able to watch their favourite players.

However, after discussions, FIFA have now managed to agree on multiple deals with countries all around the world to showcase what is set to be a fabulous tournament which will allow people to see some of the best players in the world.

How to watch every game at the Women’s World Cup

People will be excited to see some of the world’s best stars including England and Manchester United’s Alessia Russo, Chelsea’s Sam Kerr, Manchester City’s Lauren Hemp as well as the best player in the world, Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas.

There are expected to be groundbreaking viewing figures all around the world for this summer’s World Cup, but it may be difficult to gauge the excitement in Europe given the time difference in Australia and New Zealand.

No matter, a lot of the gams will kick off at friendly times such as 9 and 10 AM so people will be able to catch the majority of matches while having their breakfast and it will certainly create a different kind of atmosphere.

A full list of broadcasters has been provided above but a few of the main ones, Euro Weekly News has managed to find out and list them below in an easy to consume format to try and increase the reach this World Cup will have.

The biggest stars set to be on show

In the United Kingdom, people can see all games on terrestrial TV with both the BBC and ITV showing matches including the final, with people in Spain having to turn on the state-owned RTVE if they wish to catch a glimpse of the tournament.

It is set to be a big and intriguing tournament for Spain with many players having come into the team from the cold after refusing to play until head coach Jorge Vilda was removed, which hasn’t happened, but star players such as Putellas and Ona Batlle will be showing why they are some of the best players in world football.

If you are enjoying our new and extended Women’s football, then stay tuned as I will be bringing exclusive content from out in Australia at the World Cup this summer!