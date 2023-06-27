Arsenal Announce Huge Signing Of International Defender

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 27 June 2023 • 13:10

Image of Arsenal's Emirates stadium. Credit: Ank kumar/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

Arsenal Women have announced the signing of Swedish international defender Amanda Ilestedt from French side Paris Saint-Germain.

The Gunners have been very effective this summer so far by extending contracts for several key players including Caitlin Foord, Steph Catley and Frida Maanum, although they have been quiet thus far on the transfer front.

Jonas Eidevall and Arsenal though are just biding the time before they make the huge announcement of Alessia Russo with many in the industry claiming it is just a matter of time before she becomes and Arsenal player.

Ilestedt has made the move to the Women’s Super League for the first time in her career after spending two seasons with former French league champions PSG, as well as spending eight years with FC Rosengard, where she played under Eidevall and won two league titles under his guidance.

At 30 years of age, Ilestedt is certainly going to be one of the more experienced players in the Arsenal squad and isn’t the typical recruit that the Gunners and Eidevall have gone for in the past, with the big exception being the signing of Jodie Taylor last season.

Arsenal confirm the signing of Ilestedt

Since Ilestedt left Sweden and made the move to Europe she has played for some of the biggest clubs in the game including Turbine Potsdam, Bayern Munich and most recently, PSG, winning countless amounts of silverware on her journey.

Ilestedt is a well-recognised and respected player throughout the footballing world, none more so than in her homeland where she spent the majority of her career and has managed to rack up an impressive 64 caps for the Sweden national side.

Our first summer signing ✍️ pic.twitter.com/Vi9WhuS5iV — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) June 27, 2023

Upon her arrival at Arsenal, Ilestedt had this to say: I’m really excited and happy to be here. My goal is to win titles and this is a great club with great players and fantastic facilities, so I believe this is the right place for me to achieve that.”

Eidevall – who will be reunited with his former player os knows what she’s capable of – was very complimentary of the centre-back and what she will be bringing to an already impressive squad.

He said: “I’m delighted that Amanda has joined us here at Arsenal. She brings extensive international experience and I believe she has a great mix of presence and technical ability, making her an ideal fit for our squad.

Ilestedt will bring valuable experience

“I enjoyed working with Amanda during our time in Sweden and am looking forward to coaching her here at Arsenal too.”

Having lost Brazilian star defender Rafaelle, Arsenal were obviously going to be in the market for another centre back and alongside Leah Williamson, Jem Beattie and Lotte Wubben-Moy, Ilestedt should fit in very nicely.

Remember to stay tuned at Euro Weekly News as I will be bringing you exclusive content from the Women’s World Cup out in Australia this summer!