By Aaron Hindhaugh • 29 June 2023 • 9:00

Newcastle sign first big name as England international arrives. image: wikimedia

It’s been reported by sources out in Germany that Newcastle United and Liverpool are running out of time to sign Dominik Szoboszlai before his release clause expires.

Newcastle are seemingly quite quiet on the transfer front at the moment as they wait for Sandro Tonali’s move to be finalised when Italy exit the U21 European Championships but other than that they are lagging behind some of their competitors.

The Magpies have just been beaten to the imminent signing of James Maddison who will be joining Tottenham Hotspur for just £40 million and now Szoboszlai’s club RB Leipzig have now held talks with Liverpool over the Bulgarian.

Eddie Howe and Newcastle are said to be very keen on the attacking midfielder – who could be seen as a Maddison alternative – but now with a club of Liverpool’s stature entering the race, they could now lose out on yet another top target.

Newcastle yet to bid for Szoboszlai

Szoboszlai is one of the hottest properties about this summer with a release clause of around £60 million, although that expires on Friday, and with 10 goals and 13 assists last season across all competitions, it’s no wonder what so many top clubs are tracking him.

Sky Sports reporter Philipp Hinze has taken to Twitter to relay some information on where things stand when it comes to Szoboszlai’s future, he said:

“Neither the Reds nor the Magpies have made an official offer to Leipzig so far. neither the Reds nor the Magpies have made an official offer to Leipzig so far.”

ℹ️ Both @LFC and @NUFC felt the clause was too expensive in the first step. According to our information, however, neither the Reds nor the Magpies have made an official offer to Leipzig so far. English duel for the Hungarian. Time is running out for the release clause. ⏳ https://t.co/KWCJGwwMHU — Philipp Hinze (@philipphinze24) June 28, 2023

Howe’s side certainly struggled for control and creativity last season when star man Bruno Guimaraes was out injured or suspended as they failed to win a single game without the Brazilian midfield maestro.

Szoboszlai is a wanted man across Europe

Therefore, adding some creativity is certainly what’s needed this summer to ensure that the Magpies aren’t relying on one man to drag them through games, especially when there’s going to be a lot of fixture congestion next term.

Szoboszlai would obviously be a huge signing for Newcastle and be an instant upgrade on someone such as Miguel Almiron or Jacob Murphy, but they will face stiff competition from Liverpool especially, and can never rule out Chelsea who’ve held an interest in him for a long time.