This Is Why So Many Players Moving to Saudi Arabia?

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 22 June 2023 • 3:20

The story of this summer already has been the waves PIF and Saudi Arabia are making in the transfer market signing some of Europe’s top players on huge money.

PIF – who have an 80% stake in Newcastle United – have taken control of four clubs in the Saudi Pro League meaning that they now have a Monopoly and also an incredible pulling power when it comes to transfers.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the first player to make the switch earlier this year when he was clearly not needed by Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, and they certainly performed better without the former Balon d’Or winner.

However, he has since been followed by his former teammate Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Hakim Ziyech and Ruben Neves to just name a few, as well as a whole load of other Chelsea players set to make the move to the Middle East.

While a lot of these players are heading into the twilight years of their careers and money is the first thing on their minds to ensure their families and children are set up for life, the Saudi Arabian government are looking out for themselves.

Saudi Arabia looking to run Middle East football

With the 2030 vision on the horizon, Saudi Arabia made the plunge into football by purchasing Newcastle United but didn’t settle there as they set up the controversial LIV Golf series which stole a load of the world’s best players to participate in a Saudi Arabian circuit and now the Saudi Pro League is their next step.

Given that Saudi Arabia relies heavily on the sale of oil that they find – such is what made a lot of the Middle East wealthy in this modern world – PIF is now working on ensuring they have a different way of keeping up their huge income into their economy and sport is going to play a huge part in that.

PIF keen to flex their financial muscles

Therefore, recruiting some of Europe’s top players that are known as global superstars is one way to attract tourists to the country and get people coming over to watch football matches, even if it does come at a cost.

This is because PIF are run by Mohammed bin Salman, who instructed the killing of journalist Jamaal Khashoggi for speaking up against his regime and this coupled with a poor human rights record, its easy to see why many football fans are against Saudia Arabia getting a strong foothold in football.