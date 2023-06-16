By Aaron Hindhaugh • 16 June 2023 • 14:55

Image of Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium. Credit: Vespa125125CFC (talk)/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

Fabrizio Romano has admitted that Chelsea are now advanced in the negotiations with Moises Caicedo, although agreeing a transfer fee is proving difficult.

Chelsea are clearly looking to add some more bite and aggression into their team with the signing of Caicedo as the Ecuadorian recorded the second most tackles in the entire Premier League with 100 (FBRef).

The Ecuadorian was linked heavily with a move to Arsenal in January before surprisingly signing a new contract and with the Gunners now lining up a move for Declan Rice, it’s left Chelsea with a free run at Caicedo,

Mauricio Pochettino must clearly be a big fan of the midfielder, otherwise, they wouldn’t be wasting so much time on this deal as they;evs how already they are willing to walk away from players such as Manuel Ugarte.

Chelsea closing in on Moises Caicedo

Caicedo is set to cost any club around £80- million, which is what Brighton and Hove Albion agreed with Caicedo when he signed a new contract and given the Bleus’ bullish behavior in the transfer market since Todd Boehly, it shouldn’t be a problem in the end.

Romano has admitted how while things are certainly advancing on Chelsea and Caicedo’s part, Brighton are being stubborn on their price tag.

“For Caicedo, there is no other option, he’s sure he is going to leave the club, 100%,” Romano said. “But, for Chelsea, it’s going to be crucial to reach an agreement with Brighton of course and at the moment it’s not something that advanced.

“It’s advanced on the player’s side, but here’s still something to discuss on the club side and this is why this is not a done deal yet.”

Blues looking to overhaul their midfield

Caicedo is certainly still very inexperienced in Premier League football terms with just 42 starts under his belt for the Seagulls, however, he’s clearly shown more than enough to warrant a big move.

One thing that is quite contradictory and may question his true motives in football, is that he spoke near Deadline Day in January about wanting to leave the south coast and play Champions League football, which is something Chelsea can’t offer.

What the Blues can indeed offer though is a whole lot of money, likely more than what Brighton and Arsenal could even dream of offering Caicedo.