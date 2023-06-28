Tottenham Closing In On Shock £40 Million Transfer

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 28 June 2023 • 12:00

Image - Hzh, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Tottenham Hotspur look set to pull off one of the coups of the summer by signing England international James Maddison for just £40 million.

For a while now, reports had suggested that Leicester City were looking for nothing less than £60 million if they were to part ways with Maddison, which seemingly put off the likes of Newcastle United and Manchester United.

It was a whirlwind 23 hours for Spurs as they seemingly closed a deal for Maddsuon with both a transfer fee and personal terms said to be agreed pretty swiftly once they pushed ahead with the deal, but they were also rocked by Bayern Munich’s bid for Harry Kane.

Maddison will certainly help bring some creativity to a Tottenham side that relied way too heavily on Kane last season – he registered 33 goal involvements in the league – with the likes of Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison all failing to make a meaningful mark.

The England international has been a star for Leicester over the last couple of years and even last term when the Foxes were relegated as he managed to pop up with 10 goals and nine assists for his teammates, which has seemingly been enough to convince Spurs to move for him.

Spurs closing in on James Maddison

Things appear to have moved very quickly on this transfer front with Tottenham having struck up a cut-price deal of around £40 million for Maddison and now that he is away from international duty, a final announcement could come anytime now.

“It’s really important to mention Tottenham are closing in on a deal for James Maddison,” Said Fabrizio Romano. “It’s really imminent and is going to happen very soon from what sources say and there is an expectation to get it done very very soon.”

Daniel Levy will be pleased with cut-price deal

Maddison has indeed turned his nose up at European football for the upcoming season by joining Tottenham who will only be playing domestic football under Ange Postecoglou, whereas Newcastle and Man United could have offered him Champions League football.

This decision perhaps shows just how desperate Maddison was to move and start living in London, clearly believing it is the best place to raise his upcoming child which was announced not too long ago.