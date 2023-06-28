By Aaron Hindhaugh • 28 June 2023 • 9:10

Image of corner flag at Tottenham Hotspur. Credit: Twitter@SpursOfficial

It has been reported in Germany that Bayern Munich have managed to agree on personal terms with the world-class striker that is Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane in a major transfer twist.

Kane and Spurs have found themselves in a precarious position with the star striker now entering into the final 12 months of his contract with Tottenham, meaning his value will have decreased, but also, he could leave for nothing this time next year.

What is also worrying for Spurs and in particular, Daniel Levy is that Kane could soon become distracted from his task of leading the line for Tottenham because he can sign a pre-contract with foreign clubs in January and with Bayern Munich interested this is a real possibility.

Levy has made it very clear that he will not be selling Kane to a Premier League rival unless a mammoth offer was received, which is why Manchester United have now seemingly moved on to other targets across the continent.

Bayern Munich keen on Harry Kane

Therefore, it appears that only Bayern Munich are going to be in the hunt for Kane with the Bavarian outfit not looking to waste any time this summer and improve a team that, realistically, shouldn’t have won the Bundesliga last season if it wasn’t for Borussia Dortmund’s inability to win on the final day of the season.

According to Sky Germany, Bayern Munich have recently held talks internally about a move for Kane and they have recently been encouraged by the fact his number one destination would be the Bundesliga if he was to leave Spurs.

Those talks appear to have been very positive as Bayern Munich have even lodged a bid for Harry Kane now, although it was indeed rejected dot of hand, with Spurs wanting way more than the €70 million that the Bundesliga champions offered.

According to numerous sources close to Bayern Munich and the Bundesliga are now claiming that Kane has already agreed on personal terms with the German champions.

This could indeed be a signal of his intent to try and make the move happen before it’s too late for Spurs to try and replace him.

News #Kane: Internally and after new rounds, he‘s the top striker transfer target now. ➡️ Still difficult but #FCBayern got the signal from Kane that Bayern is his preferred destination. #COYS Bayern bosses, planning the next steps now. Bayern optimistic to get Kane for less… pic.twitter.com/9zOi3MHBYN — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 26, 2023

This deal could have a domino effect because Ange Postecoglou was told when he took the job at Spurs that funds would be limited, and considering they are set to move for the £60 million rated James Maddison, Kane’s departure may well be required.

Kane could be open to Bundesliga move

It would be the biggest blow to Spurs on a transfer front since they sold Gareth Bale for a then-world record fee to Real Madrid, but the fact that Kane is a Tottenham boy through and through will make it more difficult for fans to cope with the eventual departure of their ‘exceptional‘ striker.

The only thing that could keep Kane at Spurs is that he’s so close to breaking Alan Shearer’s Premier League goal-scoring record and he may wish to achieve that before leaving for pastures new, although the lure of winning silverware should surely be more attractive.