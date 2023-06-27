By Aaron Hindhaugh • 27 June 2023 • 9:48

Spurs players pictured warming up pre-match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It appears that Tottenham Hotspur have now jumped to the front of the queue to sign England international James Maddison.

For about 12 months it looked as though Maddison would end up on Tyneside with Newcastle United seeing two bids last year rejected by Leicester City and reportedly, their interest hadn’t gone anywhere.

That is until recently with Spurs now getting ready to show their hand in the pursuit of Maddison by offering around £40 million for Maddison, something that would still fall well short of Leicester’s £60 million valuation of their star midfielder.

Leicester find themselves in a difficult position right now as they have been relegated so all of their players’ valuations have been slashed significantly, and they may well have been able to push for a £100 million figure that Declan Rice is likely to command had they remained in the Premier League.

Spurs to make first move for Maddison

It would be a huge signing for Ange Postecoglou if he was able to get someone as talented as Maddison through the door this early on in the transfer window as it will allow him to build his attack around the midfielder and would also allow Harry Kane to see Spurs are indeed looking to improve and build their squad to be competitive.

Tottenham are closing in on a deal to sign James Maddison from Leicester City.#LCFC are holding out for £60million, while #THFC are prepared to make an offer worth around £40m up front plus add-ons. Personal terms are not thought to be an issue. More from @CDEccleshare — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) June 27, 2023

Many clubs will also have to sit up and take notice of the pull Tottenham still have without European football because as previously mentioned, Newcastle were very keen on Maddison, but also fellow Champions League players, Manchester United were looking at Maddison if they couldn’t land Mason Mount.

Spurs now favourites to land England international

It may not be too much of a surprise that Maddison is open to joining Tottenham over other clubs as it’s been reported in the past about how he wishes to move to and live in London for a better lifestyle, something that Newcastle will always have to compete against no matter how much money they offer players.

If Tottenham can come to some sort of agreement on a transfer fee for Maddison, then they will have likely found a Christian Eriksen replacement to float between the midfield and defense, although it has been one of the most difficult things for the club as the Denmark international departed back in 2020.