By Aaron Hindhaugh • 22 June 2023 • 13:40

Spurs players pictured warming up pre-match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur supremo Daniel Levy has reportedly told Simon Jordan that Spurs do not want to sign James Maddison.

Spurs are said to be Maddison’s number one priority destination this summer because he would love to move him and his family to London and with his partner being pregnant, it could be seen as a better place to help her grow up when born.

However, the race looks incredibly tight to sign the midfielder with both Newcastle United and Spurs keen on landing the recently relegated star, although Leicester City, despite being relegated, are wanting to receive £60 million for their England international.

Those two clubs may not be the only interested parties though as recent reports have suggested that both Manchester United – should they fail to sign Mason Mount – and Liverpool could look to move for the creative midfielder.

It’s no surprise that Maddison is a wanted man because even in the last few seasons when Leicester had been slipping down the Premier League he stood out above anyone else managing 65 league goal involvements in the past three seasons.

Daniel Levy doesn’t want to sign James Maddison

While speaking on TalkSPORT Jordan has dropped a bombshell that appeared to shock both Sam Matterface and Danny Murphy in the studio as he revealed that he had talked to Levy just last week and Maddison was brought up as a topic of conversation.

The TalkSPORT pundit has been vocal about how he doesn’t believe Maddison is anything more than just a good Premier League player, suggesting that the £60 million price tag may be inflated.

“I think going to either club [Spurs or Newcastle] he has an embarrassment of riches,” Jordan said. “If both of these two clubs are in for him, and according to Daniel Levy last week, they weren’t in for James Maddison.

Maddison spiled for choices this summer

“Then, if that is the case then you’ve got a situation with two managers that I would think are both good to play for and you’ve got two football clubs, one which has a slightly toxic fanbase and needs a rebuild, one of them is in really good nick.”

If this information is true, then Levy will have only gone further down in Tottenham fans’ estimations if he has first, pulled the plug on a deal for David Raya and instead pulled off a cheaper signing from the Serie A. Now he is said to not be as keen on Maddison as is being made out in the media.