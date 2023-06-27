By Aaron Hindhaugh • 27 June 2023 • 17:00
Image of Manchester United club crest.
Credit: Tatohra/Shutterstock.com
Manchester United were reportedly eyeing up a move for Adrien Rabiot as a free agent, although they have seemingly missed their golden opportunity.
The Red Devils have been locked in talks with both Chelsea and Mason Mount over the past few weeks as they try and thrash out a deal for the England international, without bending to the demands of Todd Boehly.
Man United lodged their third bid for Mount which was rejected by Chelsea and seemingly angered many people at Old Trafford because of how the Blues were rejecting offers out of hand and not willingly negotiating.
Erik ten Hag has been ever stubborn in his pursuit of Mount, instructing the board to not overpay for the Chelsea midfielder and that has seemingly made the Beus get twitchy feet as they’ve asked for face-to-face talks.
It appeared as though Man United rejected these talks initially due to their unwillingness to meet Chelsea’s demands and still stood by their third offer, but they could soon be forced into a fresh round of talks.
OFFICIAL | Adrien's adventure continues 🐴⚪️⚫️
— JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) June 27, 2023
OFFICIAL | Adrien's adventure continues 🐴⚪️⚫️
— JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) June 27, 2023
This is because one of the alternatives Man United were looking at as opposed to Mount was Rabiot who was set to become a free agent on Saturday, however, he has now signed a fresh deal with improved terms at Juventus.
Rabiot was a top target for Man United last summer as well which shows how highly rated the midfielder is by Ten Hag, however, the lure of Old Trafford was seemingly not enough, even with Champions League football.
There were reports suggesting that Rabiot was demanding to remain one of the highest-paid players at Juventus and wanted to earn around £8.5 million per year with the Old Lady and that may be why the Red Devils stayed away.
Now that Rabiot has committed his future with Juventus and another top target, Moises Caicedo, looking likely to join Chelsea, then Man United may have no choice but to try with another offer for Mount and potentially swallow their pride in not bowing down to Chelsea’s huge demands for someone who’s out of contract next summer.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Qualified and experienced journalist covering all aspects of news and sport. Specialist in both Men's and Women's football with increasing coverage of golf and tennis.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.