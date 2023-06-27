By Aaron Hindhaugh • 27 June 2023 • 17:00

Image of Manchester United club crest. Credit: Tatohra/Shutterstock.com

Manchester United were reportedly eyeing up a move for Adrien Rabiot as a free agent, although they have seemingly missed their golden opportunity.

The Red Devils have been locked in talks with both Chelsea and Mason Mount over the past few weeks as they try and thrash out a deal for the England international, without bending to the demands of Todd Boehly.

Man United lodged their third bid for Mount which was rejected by Chelsea and seemingly angered many people at Old Trafford because of how the Blues were rejecting offers out of hand and not willingly negotiating.

Rabiot commits his future to Juventus

Erik ten Hag has been ever stubborn in his pursuit of Mount, instructing the board to not overpay for the Chelsea midfielder and that has seemingly made the Beus get twitchy feet as they’ve asked for face-to-face talks.

It appeared as though Man United rejected these talks initially due to their unwillingness to meet Chelsea’s demands and still stood by their third offer, but they could soon be forced into a fresh round of talks.

OFFICIAL | Adrien's adventure continues 🐴⚪️⚫️ — JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) June 27, 2023

This is because one of the alternatives Man United were looking at as opposed to Mount was Rabiot who was set to become a free agent on Saturday, however, he has now signed a fresh deal with improved terms at Juventus.

Rabiot was a top target for Man United last summer as well which shows how highly rated the midfielder is by Ten Hag, however, the lure of Old Trafford was seemingly not enough, even with Champions League football.

Man United may go back in for Mount

There were reports suggesting that Rabiot was demanding to remain one of the highest-paid players at Juventus and wanted to earn around £8.5 million per year with the Old Lady and that may be why the Red Devils stayed away.

Now that Rabiot has committed his future with Juventus and another top target, Moises Caicedo, looking likely to join Chelsea, then Man United may have no choice but to try with another offer for Mount and potentially swallow their pride in not bowing down to Chelsea’s huge demands for someone who’s out of contract next summer.