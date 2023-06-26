By Aaron Hindhaugh • 26 June 2023 • 11:00

Over the weekend, Manchester United were dealt a huge transfer blow as Chelsea rejected their third bid for England international Mason Mount.

Man United have a long-standing interest in Mount who is seemingly unwilling to sign a new contract at Chelsea due to his wage demands not being met by the club’s owner Todd Boehly, despite the midfielder being one of the most important and consistent players in the squad.

The Red Devils have always been very clear in their approach for Mount that they will not overpay for the midfielder, mainly because they have other targets, but also because of Chelsea’s need to raise cash due to Financial Fair Play regulations.

However, it’s a tricky situation for Man United as Mount really wants the move it seems, but there are other clubs said to hold an interest in him including Arsenal, who could move if they miss out on Declan Rice, but also Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern Munich.

Mount became a mainstay in the Chelsea side under Tuchel and was instrumental during their memorable run to the final of the Champions League when they beat overwhelming favourites Manchester City 1-0.

Man United angered by rejection of third bid

It seems as though there is only a few million pounds difference between Chelsea and Man United’s valuation, although the latter may feel they’re getting played by the Blues having to potentially lodge four bids.

“Manchester United are not happy with Chelsea rejecting the final proposal they did for Mason Mount,” Romano said. “It was a proposal for £55 million, but what is the point?

“Chelsea want more and Chelsea’s counter offer was £58 million + £7 million in add-ons. At the moment, Manchester United don’t want to pay that money.”

Mount is still keen on the move

It has been made pretty clear within the footballing media that Mount wants to leave Chelsea, mainly due to financial reasons on the player’s side, but it’s all about the clubs agreeing on a fee which is looking increasingly unlikely with every passing day.

The England international is currently earning a healthy £80,000 per week but in comparison to some other players that is next to nothing with the likes of Romelu Lukaku on £325,000 and Reece James earning £250,000 per week respectively.