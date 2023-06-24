Manchester United Set To Miss Out On 30 y/o Free Agent

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 24 June 2023 • 9:00

Image of Manchester United crest. Credit: Whale Media Stock / Shutterstock.com

It looks as though Wilfried Zaha could be heading to Serie A with Lazio despite long-standing interest from Premier League clubs including Manchester United and Arsenal.

Zaha is one of the most coveted free agents in the world of football at the moment having repeatedly rejected a contract extension at Crystal Palace in favour of a new challenge and potentially playing European football for the first time in his career.

The Ivory Coast international has managed to forge a solid career for himself despite an early setback which saw him join Manchester United, only for Sir Alex Ferguson – who signed him – to leave a few months later and left his future in limbo.

He was never fancied under David Moyes and ended up making just four appearances for Man United before returning to Palace where he’s been ever since and made himself one of the trickiest and most difficult wingers to tackle in the Premier League.

Zaha could snub Premier League interest

Over the last few seasons, Zaha has always been linked with a move away but now as a free agent, some of those links could become more concrete with the likes of Paris Saint Germain, Lazio, Man United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United linked with the winger.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano, it looks as though Lazio have stolen a march on all of those sides despite them potentially being viewed as the least exciting one and less likely to challenge for silverware than the previously mentioned clubs.

Excl: Lazio have now approached Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha on potential free deal. Negotiations took place but it’s not an easy deal at this stage. 🔵🇨🇮 #transfers #CPFC Zaha has many proposals and so will assess his options soon. pic.twitter.com/mMu2G5xrGz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2023

Zaha would certainly be a solid addition to any side pushing for honours and Champions League football in England as he’s experienced enough to help others develop and knows what the Premier League is all about.

Serie A football beckons for the Ivory Coast winger

However, being 30 and slightly injury prone based on last season could well be putting off potential suitors as well as his likely huge wage demand being a free agent, meaning teams would not have to fork out a transfer fee.

If Zaha was to join Lazio then he would be guaranteeing himself European football for next season after the Italian outfit finished second in Serie A, although they er never in the title race having finished 16 points behind winners Napoli.