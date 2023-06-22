By Aaron Hindhaugh • 22 June 2023 • 16:20

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will miss New Year's Day clash with Man City. Credit: Twitter

It looks as though Arsenal could be set to miss out on their top transfer target Declan Rice, with Manchester City having now entered the race for the midfielder.

For a long time now it looked as though Arsenal were out on their own to sign Rice once the midfielder declared that he would not be keen on moving abroad amid interest from German champions Bayern Munich.

The Gunners have seen two low-ball offers ejected immediately by West Ham for their Europa Conference League-winning captain, and while it’s good to not go in with your highest offer straight away, Arsenal appear to have gone too far.

This is because while they are wasting time on the Rice deal and trying to sign Jurrien Timber at the same time, Premier League champions Man City have swooped in and are now set to lodge a mammoth bid for the England international.

Arsenal to miss out on Declan Rice

Man City’s hand was almost forced in the last 24 hours with Ilkay Gundogan now set to join Barcelona as a free agent when his City deal expires on July 1st which means Pep Guardiola needs a new midfielder who can operate as a box-to-box player.

There appears to be something in the water at Manchester because Man United are also said to be keeping a close eye on the Rice situation and if nothing progresses with Mason Mount, they could turn their attention to the Hammers captain.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Manchester City are expected to submit an offer to West Ham for Declan Rice today — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 22, 2023

Rice is widely seen as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League having established himself as West Ham’s captain and an England regular under Gareth Southgate by the premature age of just 24.

However, with just one year and an option to extend for another on West Ham’s side, the feeling that he should be costing north of £100 million are quite ludicrous, especially when other targets are out there for much cheaper.

Manchester City forced into a move for Rice

For example, Newcastle United are closing in on a £55 million deal for Italian international Sandro Tonali, which should represent a great value for money signing, although the ‘English tax’ on players always adds that little bit more.

West Ham will be keen on getting heavily compensated so they can replace Rice with two or three new signings heading into the new season because he was their engine room player, progressive-thinking midfielder and leader all in one, so his departure will inevitably be a big loss having bee labelled as ‘world class‘ by many within the English media.