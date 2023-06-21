Arsenal Will Soon Announce Signing Of £150K P/W Int’l Star

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 21 June 2023 • 18:00

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Arsenal will soon be announcing the signing of Kai Havertz from London rivals Chelsea.

The transfer is said to be costing Arsenal about £60 million, which isn’t a lot of money for someone experienced at both Premier League and European level, however, depending on how Mikel Arteta is intending to deploy Havertz will be the biggest question.

Havertz played the majority of last season as an out-and-out striker for Chelsea which was a thankless task as he scored just seven league goals and proved why that simply can’t be his natural position going forward in his career.

However, it looks rather difficult to see where Havertz would fit into Arteta’s side who often operated in a 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 formation with captain Martin Odegaard playing in the lone number 10 role and Gabriel Jesus as the main striker.

Kai Havertz set to sign for Arsenal

If Arteta is just looking for cover and competition in multiple positions then Havertz could prove to b a very smart signing, however, it’s a very expensive player to recruit just as backup and completion for the regular starters.

Romano has confirmed that medical tests are now already booked in for Havertz this week with both the transfer fee and personal terms having already been agreed with the player and club respectively and will likely see the German get a bumper deal and improve his current £150,000 per week contract at Stamford Bridge.

Kai Havertz, first Arsenal signing as deal will be completed in the next hours — here we go ✅⚪️🔴 #AFC ◉ £60m guaranteed fee; ◉ £5m add-ons; ◉ Long term deal agreed; ◉ Medical tests to be scheduled. Havertz will sign the contract this week, documents are being prepared. pic.twitter.com/ZatVvO7dRF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 21, 2023

The German international is signing a long-term deal with Arsenal in what is a sign of faith from the player in Arteta’s project but also from the club in the German attacker and the quality that he can bring to the Emirates.

Chelsea need money from transfers, and quickly

Havertz was signed by Chelsea back in 2020 for £75.8 million from Bayer Leverkusen but with just 19 goals to his name in the Premier League, he won’t be remembered fondly for his goal-scoring ability, although he did net the winning goal against Manchester City in the Champions League final under Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea are set to receive a healthy transfer fee for someone who looked out of place and uncomfortable at Stamford Bridge for large portions of his career in the famous blue shirt and should allow Mauricio Pochettino ability to work in the transfer market.