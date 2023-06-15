Chelsea star Kai Havertz gives ‘green light’ to Premier League clubs

By Chris King • 15 June 2023 • 17:44

Image of Chelsea player Kai Havertz. Credit: Steffen Prößdorf/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

After his expected move to Real Madrid fell through, Kai Havertz has reportedly given the ‘green light’ to Premier League clubs.

The respected football journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeted earlier this afternoon: “Understand Kai Havertz has given green light to Arsenal contract bid after positive indications #AFC No problem on personal terms. Arsenal & Chelsea in contact — no chance for £75m but Chelsea will be flexible. Bayern, informed… but still quiet. Real 100% out of the race”.

He indicated that Arsenal were possibly poised to make a move for the German international, while The Sun, claimed today that Manchester City could also join the chase.

Havertz of course scored the winning goal that gave Chelsea victory over Pep Guardiola’s men in the final of the Champions League.

Mikel Arteta is known to be a fan of the player and needs new recruits, but the reputed £75 million price tag appears to be a stumbling block for the moment.

Only last week it seemed that the Chelsea winger was bound for the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid as a replacement for Karim Benzema. The French hitman was tempted by a lucrative offer to go and play in the Saudi Super League.

Havertz was Chelsea’s joint-top scorer last season

Despite the recent poor season endured by Chelsea, Havertz was still the club’s joint-top scorer – with Raheem Sterling – with nine goals in all competitions. Should he hit form then Havertz would undoubtedly be a huge asset to any club that signed him.

He has struggled to find any sort of consistency though since moving to Stamford Bridge in 2020 for £75 million from Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen.

New coach Mauricio Pochettino is busy reassembling his squad for the forthcoming season and is looking to offload several of the current star names. Joao Felix has already returned to his parent club, Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal have already secured the services of England winger Bukayo Sako who signed a new deal at the Emirates. There has also been talk of the Gunners enquiring about Man City outcast Joao Cancelo, who is currently on loan at Bayern Munich.