By Aaron Hindhaugh • 23 June 2023 • 16:00

An outside view of Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium.

Manchester United are ready to walk away from a deal to sign Mason Mount if their third offer is not accepted by Chelsea.

The Red Devils have been in discussions with Chelsea and Mount for several weeks now with the England international unwilling to sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge, meaning the Blues have to sell him this summer to get a decent fee for their academy graduate.

Mount has been a mainstay under several Chelsea managers since making his name under Frank Lampard at Derby County and then his boyhood club, but with Todd Boehly not willing to pay him the wages he desires, Mount looks set to leave this summer.

Man United are keen on landing the midfielder as they look to add youth and a creative spark into their midfield with the loan experiment of Marcel Sabitzer clearly not something that Erik ten Hag wishes to make a permanent deal.

Man United to lodge third bid for Mason Mount

However, Man United have their limits and will certainly move onto other targets if they feel Chelsea are pricing them out of a move for Mount with their third bid said to be the final attempt from the Red Devils.

It has been repeated that Man United’s immune third bid will be worth more than £55 million which should be more than enough to sign someone who is out of contract this time next year.

🚨 Manchester United are set to submit third official bid in excess of £55m for Mason Mount. #MUFC Sources feel this is going to be the final proposal after two bids rejected in the recent weeks. Man Utd want quick resolution — also, 100% agreed personal terms. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/DghgGwcI7F — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2023

It’s pretty clear why Man United want Mount with him being able to add athletism and creativity to their midfield which has been on show for several seasons now by registering 49 league goal involvements over the last four campaigns.

Ten Hag willing to walk away from Mount deal

While some outside of the footballing world don’t rate Mount that high because of the way he just floats about the pitch and doesn’t seem to have one nailed own position for either Chelsea or England, the fact he’s been consistently played by every manager would suggest he has talent.

If Man United are to walk away from the Mount deal then it could well have a ripple effect across the league with the Red Devils likely to move for Declan Rice, which could then see Arsenal – who are linked to Rice – change their approach and move for Mount as a more cost-effective transfer.