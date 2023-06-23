Chelsea Announce Huge Signing Of Talented Defender

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 23 June 2023 • 18:20

Credit: "Chelsea FC Stadium Viewing" by markyharky is licensed under CC BY 2.0

Chelsea Women have today announced that they’ve signed the Spanish international Alejandra Bernabe from Atletico.

The Blues have been leading the Women’s Super League both on and off the pitch for years now which has seen them win back-to-back league titles as well as reaching a Women’s Champions League final.

Many may have thought that after winning their second successive WSL title Emma Hayes and Chelsea would be relaxing this summer and trusting the squad that helped them achieve that impressive feat, but that couldn’t have been further from the truth.

This summer Chelsea have been making huge moves in the transfer market having let both Pernille Harder and Magdalene Eriksson join Bayern Munich for free, but Hayes has certainly been active on the incomings front.

Hayes and Chelsea have already managed to sign Catarina Macario and now Bernabe, although the latter won’t be seen in a Chelsea shirt until at least the start of the 2024/25 season as she’s set to go out on loan next term.

Chelsea announce signing of Alejandra Bernabe

Having spent last season on loan at Real Betis from Atletico, Bernabe had enough success and suited the environment so will be heading back there next season for a campaign of playing regular first-team football which is key for her development.

Chelsea manager Hayes was wax lyrical about her new signing and appeared to be very excited to see what the future holds for the Spanish international.

Proud to be Chelsea! 💙 pic.twitter.com/0MxVvOii5P — (C)helsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) June 23, 2023

She said: “Alejandra has a fantastic left foot and it’s very difficult to find players of her ability who can progress the ball up the pitch on the dribble.

“We know she can become a top left-sided player in the future and we’re excited to watch her develop and grow.”

Emma Hayes keen to bolster her squad

Despite being just 21, Bernabe is very experienced in the Women’s game having racked up 76 appearances in club football which has seen her feature in the Champions League with Real Betis and was a regular for the Spanish outfit that finished 12th in the league.

Having someone so young and with a whole load of potential to slot in next season will be an exciting prospect for Chelsea fans as they look to continue their dominance of English football and try to lift their first-ever Champions League trophy.