By Aaron Hindhaugh • 26 June 2023 • 17:00

Ben Jacobs has insisted that Victor Osimhen would be open to joining Chelsea after turning down a move to the Premier League with Manchester United in 2020.

The Nigerian striker tore up the Serie A last season as his 26 goals helped fire Napoli to their first league title since 1990 and the masked attacker is now seen as a hero in Naples for his achievements.

Osimhen has seen himself being linked with some of the very top clubs across Europe including Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Manchester United and even a blockbuster move to the Champions League-bound Newcastle United, although he has previously turned down a monster move to Old Trafford back in 2020, which could still play on his mind.

It appears as though the latter are not going to spend that much money on one player this summer, however, meaning it is a three-horse race to sign the deadly attacker with each club in need of a new focal point.

The Bleus perhaps are more desperate than anyone else given that their top scorer last season, Kai Havertz, is now set to join Arsenal and even he only managed to score nine times in the Premier League, so it’s no surprise they finished in the bottom half of the table.

Osimhen open to Premier League switch

Napoli are said to only be open to astronomical offers this summer, otherwise, they simply won’t sell their top striker and the top goal scorer in Serie A last season as they go to push for back-to-back league titles.

Jacobs said: “Osimhen wants the Premier League and both Chelsea and Manchester United would be interested, but it’s financially difficult at this moment.

“The player would be keen on the Premier League, Manchester United has always been a club Osimhen has had a soft spot for, but I just don’t think Manchester United can make those finances work.”

Chelsea keen to add more goals

Given the number of players that have been departing Chelsea it should allow for Mauricio Pochettino to be more aggressive and flexible in the transfer market, however, paying £150 million for one player could still be too much.

Osimhen would likely be worth the money given the goals he would bring to Chelsea who are toothless in attack, even when Nicholas Jackson officially joins the club, but making it work against Financial Fair Play regulations is another task.