By Aaron Hindhaugh • 27 June 2023 • 9:00

A flag of Manchester United's badge blowing in the wind.

Manchester United are said to be in talks over a deal to sign free agent Adrien Rabiot as their pursuit of Mason Mount looks to have stalled.

The Red Devils have locked in transfer discussions with Chelsea for several weeks now as Erik ten Hag looks to make Mount his first signing of the summer and potentially close the gap on the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City.

Last summer Man United seemingly had a scattergun approach when it came to potential transfer targets with them seemingly keen on talking to now free agent Rabiot, only for the midfielder to stay at Juventus before they settled on Casemiro.

However, with the future of both Fred and Scott McTominay seemingly up in the air, Ten Hag will be very keen to bolster his midfield options ahead of the upcoming season and he may now finally land the French midfielder he’s long been chasing.

Rabiot could be a Mount alternative

Rabiot is set to become a free agent when his contract expires at Juventus on July 1st, but he still hasn’t committed his future to either leaving or staying with the Old Lady which means the Red Devils could soon strike up a deal wif the finances are right.

Man United aren’t the only team who will be casting an eye on Rabiot now that he can be recruited for no transfer fee with other clubs such as Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur all recently being linked with a move for the midfielder.

Sky Sports are reporting that if Man United’s attempts to sign Mount don’t progress then they will move on to other targets such as Moses Caicedo and Rabiot, although the former will cost a whole lot more than the Frenchman.

“United also retain an interest in Juventus midfielder Rabiot, whose deal at the Italian club expires at the end of June.

Man United still eyeing up Mount

‘The Frenchman came close to moving to Old Trafford last summer but one of the reasons the deal did not happen then was because Juventus could offer Champions League football, whereas United could not. However, after qualifying in the top four last season Man Utd will be in the competition next season.”

Given some of the off-field issues that Rabiot may well arrive with as his mother is his agent and is known for outlandish comments about her son, that may not be the type of atmosphere Ten Hag wishes to create at Old Trafford, but as a free agent, it might be a risk worth taking.