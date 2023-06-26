Arsenal Set To Rival Premier League Rivals for £40 Million gem

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 26 June 2023 • 13:00

Image of Arsenal's Emirates Stadium. CREDIT: 'Emirates Stadium by fakelvis is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Arsenal are one of several Premier League clubs said to be seriously interested in Ajax star Mohammed Kudus.

It was first reported last week that Brighton & Hove Albion were keen on trying to temp Kudus – who starred at the World Cup with Ghana – away from Champions League outfit Ajax to the seaside and play in the Europa League.

Brighton’s interest appears to have peaked other club’s ears up with the likes of Arsenal, Newcastle United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur all keeping a keen eye on how the 22-year-old’s future develops this summer.

The Gunners could certainly do with signing Kudus to help ease the burden on players such as Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli because collectively they played 139 games last season, which is a lot for players so young,

Kudus attracting Premier League interest

However, Ajax will be in no rush to sell Kudus who at 22 will likely only continue to get better and develop into a top talent also because he has a contract that runs until 2025, meaning his value is not likely to decrease too much over the next 6-12 months.

Romano has insisted that Brighton appear to be the front runners but knows it will not be an easy deal to do to convince Kudus to join them as well as fight off tough competition from other clubs.

Congratulations To Mohammed Kudus For Winning Footballer Of The Year 👏🏾🇬🇭⭐️#GhanaFootballAwards #gfawards #gfawards23 pic.twitter.com/uF8viZbGl3 — The Ghana Football Awards (@GF_Awards) June 26, 2023

He said: “Brighton are very serious on Kudus and it is a difficult deal so I’m not saying it’s going to happen, but there are also other clubs but Brighton want Kudus and it would be a really huge one.”

Kudus was a star of the World Cup despite not making it out of the group stages with Ghana as he scored two goals in just three appearances, which is some feta for someone so young at such a huge worldwide spectacle.

Tough deal for any team to complete

While Brighton appear to be making inroads into signing Kudus, they are having to compete with established top clubs such as Arsenal, Spurs and Liverpool, as well as the very wealthy Newcastle who can also offer Champions League football.

So, if Brighton wish to sign Kudus they will likely have to splash out a record transfer fee of around £40 million, as well as sticking a quick deal to beat off the stiff competition this summer.