By Aaron Hindhaugh • 22 June 2023 • 16:00

Image of Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Credit: Google maps - Rasenballsport Leipzig

With rumours rife about Carlo Ancelotti’s long-term future, it looks as though former Los Blancos man, Xabi Alonso, could be his successor.

Ancelotti dramatically made s return to Real Madrid in the summer of 2021 when he decided to leave strugglers Everton fighting against issues both on and off the pitch in favour of a move to one of the world’s biggest clubs.

Since the Italian made his return to the Bernabeu he’s managed to win the Champions League, La Liga and also one Copa Del Rey, showing that he still ah plenty to give in the footballing world despite now being 64 years old.

However, last season was a poor one from Real Madrid’s perspective as they finished behind their arch-rivals Barcelona in La Liga and were also dumped out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage by eventual winners Manchester City.

Xabi Alonso to replace Carlo Ancelotti

Therefore, it looks as though both Real Madrid and Ancelotti are looking for new challenges and fresh ideas as the Italian coach has been heavily linked with the Brazil national team job following Tite’s sacking after the Qatar World Cup.

In terms of Los Blancos, they would likely be looking for someone familiar with the club so they can slip into Ancelotti’s seat and buy into the clubs’ culture straight away, so the Alonso links aren’t too outlandish.

The former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder oozed class on the pitch for whoever he played for with his tenacious tackling and sublime long balls causing problems for countless amounts of teams during his career.

Alonso is now in his second managerial role having thrived at Real Sociedad he is now doing wonders with Bayer Leverkusen having taken them from relegation candidates during the first half of last season to pushing for Europe come the end of the campaign.

Real Madrid must be open to change

Florentino Perez could be tempted to put Alonso into the hot seat because he spent many years playing with Real Madrid and then also took the step into coaching with Los Blancos as their Youth Coach.

Therefore, it would appear to be quite a low-risk move for everyone as Alonso is still young enough to move on and rebuild his career if it doesn’t work out and Madrid can have confidence he would buy into the culture and play football the fans would love to see.