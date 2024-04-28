Roadworks in the San Pedro tunnel

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 28 Apr 2024 • 20:48

Lane closures in the tunnel Photo: Google

The Ministry of Transport has announced traffic disruption on the A-7 dual carriageway due to work in the San Pedro Alcantara tunnel in Marbella.

In a statement, the ministry explained that until 26 June, work will be carried out in the tunnel to build emergency exits, which will have an impact on the safety of workers and users.

The closures will take place from Sunday to Monday nights, between 10pm and 7am; as well as from Monday to Friday between 9pm and 7am the following day. There will be no lane closures at weekends.

They detail that the right lane will be open to traffic at all times during the execution of the works. Given the characteristics of the A-7 motorway in this area, it is not possible to provide alternative routes during the works.

Given the characteristics of the A-7 motorway in this area, it is not possible to provide alternative routes during the works.