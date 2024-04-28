Roadworks in the San Pedro tunnel

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 28 Apr 2024 • 20:48
Lane closures in the tunnel
Photo: Google
The Ministry of Transport has announced traffic disruption on the A-7 dual carriageway due to work in the San Pedro Alcantara tunnel in Marbella.
In a statement, the ministry explained that until 26 June, work will be carried out in the tunnel to build emergency exits, which will have an impact on the safety of workers and users.
The closures will take place from Sunday to Monday nights, between 10pm and 7am; as well as from Monday to Friday between 9pm and 7am the following day. There will be no lane closures at weekends.
They detail that the right lane will be open to traffic at all times during the execution of the works. Given the characteristics of the A-7 motorway in this area, it is not possible to provide alternative routes during the works.
Given the characteristics of the A-7 motorway in this area, it is not possible to provide alternative routes during the works.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.