The collapse of the A7

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 16 Dec 2023 • 11:18
A7 Costa del Sol
Photo: Wikimedia CC / Eigenes Werk
THE continuous traffic jams and accidents on the A7 road are a reality on the Costa del Sol, especially at times when the pressure of vehicles increases due to the influx of tourists in the summer.
While waiting for a coastal train connection to Malaga that may never arrive, the Association of Municipalities of the Costa del Sol is already studying other alternatives that it hopes to put on the table in the first quarter of 2024.
At a breakfast with journalists, the president of the Mancomunidad, Manuel Cardeña, said that different options are beginning to be considered. One of the alternatives would be the use of shuttle buses to decongest the motorway. The other, which has already been mentioned throughout this year, is the connection to Malaga by sea using boats.
Cardeña has also raised the possibility of the central government freeing up the AP-7 motorway at night – as has already been done on the Las Pedrizas motorway in Antequera – to allow the free passage of heavy goods vehicles and thus help the flow of cars on the motorway.
All of these are alternatives to the everlasting promise of the coastal train and, in any case, they would have to be undertaken – according to the Mancomunidad – by the private sector.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.