The collapse of the A7

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 16 Dec 2023 • 11:18

A7 Costa del Sol Photo: Wikimedia CC / Eigenes Werk

THE continuous traffic jams and accidents on the A7 road are a reality on the Costa del Sol, especially at times when the pressure of vehicles increases due to the influx of tourists in the summer.

While waiting for a coastal train connection to Malaga that may never arrive, the Association of Municipalities of the Costa del Sol is already studying other alternatives that it hopes to put on the table in the first quarter of 2024.

At a breakfast with journalists, the president of the Mancomunidad, Manuel Cardeña, said that different options are beginning to be considered. One of the alternatives would be the use of shuttle buses to decongest the motorway. The other, which has already been mentioned throughout this year, is the connection to Malaga by sea using boats.

Toll free

Cardeña has also raised the possibility of the central government freeing up the AP-7 motorway at night – as has already been done on the Las Pedrizas motorway in Antequera – to allow the free passage of heavy goods vehicles and thus help the flow of cars on the motorway.

All of these are alternatives to the everlasting promise of the coastal train and, in any case, they would have to be undertaken – according to the Mancomunidad – by the private sector.