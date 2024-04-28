Out of the hospital, into the race

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 28 Apr 2024 • 20:47

Angel Lopez Amor Credit: Angel Lopez Amor, Facebook

The Altean athlete, Angel Lopez Amor, almost had to abstain from running in the Gran Hotel Bali Vertical Climb but confirmed his participation just before the race.

The Gran Hotel Bali Vertical Climb is a competition held in Europe´s highest hotel in Gran Hotel Bali, Benidorm; setting the runners on a challenge of 52 floors and 924 steps with a height difference of 190 metres.

Angel, the third in the national classification of runners, spent a week doubting his ability to participate as he was receiving medical treatment at the Madrid Clinic in Utiel. Fortunately, shortly before the event, he confirmed his improved well-being and joined representatives of 42 other countries in the race on April 27.

“Running at home is always an unrepeatable experience and this event is unique in Spain as it is part of the Tower-Running world circuit and more than 40 international athletes participate,” shared Angel. He joined runners from countries including Italy, Germany, Canada, Mexico and England, amongst others.

Despite his recent injury, Angel came fourth amongst Spanish runners and 13th amongst international participants. He shared that he feels “proud” and being even just out of the hospital, “it was impossible not to participate,” in such a remarkable event.