High in Benidorm

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 26 Mar 2024 • 9:28

Gran Hotel Bali, Benidorm Credit: Gran Hotel Bali Benidorm, Facebook

The spectacular Gran Hotel Bali in Benidorm is the tallest hotel in Europe, rising to 52 floors. On April 27, a group of competitors will race the Hotel stairs for a cash prize.

The Towerrunning World Association holds regular competitions in which participants test their strength in the world´s most impressive buildings. This April, for the first time, the race will take place in Europe, in the city of Benidorm.

The astounding Hotel Bali stands 186 metres high and is often used for the BASE Jump Extreme World Championships.

On April 27, the participants will take 924 up to the Hotel´s top and the winner of each category will be granted a €1,200 prize, as well as €150 for anyone who breaks a record in the Towerrunning World Association´s tours.