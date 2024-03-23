Benidorm’s bold expansion: 20 new hotels

By John Ensor • Published: 23 Mar 2024 • 12:58

Benidorm's famous skyline. Credit: Aishe/Shutterstcock.com

The hotel sector recently received a significant boost as Benidorm announces plans for expansion including 20 new hotels.

On March 27, Benidorm’s city council is poised to greenlight the Ensanche Levante Partial Plan, a colossal venture set to introduce close to 20 hotels and over 2,300 apartment units across towering structures of at least 20 floors.

Unveiling a sustainable urban giant

Spanning an impressive 600,000 square metres, this plan marks Benidorm’s largest urban development area as per the 1990 General Plan.

Mayor Toni Perez remarked, ‘it is the most important urban sector in the municipality in terms of surface area included in the 1990 General Plan,’ reported Eje Prime.

This development strategy dedicates 65 per cent of the land to public amenities and green spaces, while the remaining 35 per cent will cater to residential, tourist residences, and hotel constructions.

Perez expanded the topic, ‘the properties will have a minimum height of twenty floors, so the vertical city model characteristic of Benidorm will be followed, which has made us a benchmark in terms of sustainability.’

Benidorm’s vision

The proposal isn’t just about adding to the city’s famous skyline. It encompasses a holistic approach to urban development, featuring a vast central park exceeding 60,000 square metres, alongside nearly 13,000 square metres of gardens and over 23,000 square metres of pedestrian zones. These green spaces promise a breathable, liveable city within its vertical ambition.

Investing in tourism and beyond

Benidorm, a jewel on the Costa Blanca, continues to attract significant hotel sector investment. Notable projects include the Magic Pirates Island themed resort and the Gran Delfin hotel-residential project.

With a reputation as one of Costa Blanca’s premier destinations for tourists, evidenced by the National Institute of Statistics (INE) highlighting its high overnight stay rates, Benidorm’s urban plan is more than an expansion—it’s a reimagining of sustainable tourism and urban living.