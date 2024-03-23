Benidorm’s bold expansion: 20 new hotels

By John Ensor •
Published: 23 Mar 2024 • 12:58
Benidorm's famous skyline.
Credit: Aishe/Shutterstcock.com
The hotel sector recently received a significant boost as Benidorm announces plans for expansion including 20 new hotels.
On March 27, Benidorm’s city council is poised to greenlight the Ensanche Levante Partial Plan, a colossal venture set to introduce close to 20 hotels and over 2,300 apartment units across towering structures of at least 20 floors.
Spanning an impressive 600,000 square metres, this plan marks Benidorm’s largest urban development area as per the 1990 General Plan.
Mayor Toni Perez remarked, ‘it is the most important urban sector in the municipality in terms of surface area included in the 1990 General Plan,’ reported Eje Prime.
This development strategy dedicates 65 per cent of the land to public amenities and green spaces, while the remaining 35 per cent will cater to residential, tourist residences, and hotel constructions.
Perez expanded the topic, ‘the properties will have a minimum height of twenty floors, so the vertical city model characteristic of Benidorm will be followed, which has made us a benchmark in terms of sustainability.’
The proposal isn’t just about adding to the city’s famous skyline. It encompasses a holistic approach to urban development, featuring a vast central park exceeding 60,000 square metres, alongside nearly 13,000 square metres of gardens and over 23,000 square metres of pedestrian zones. These green spaces promise a breathable, liveable city within its vertical ambition.
Benidorm, a jewel on the Costa Blanca, continues to attract significant hotel sector investment. Notable projects include the Magic Pirates Island themed resort and the Gran Delfin hotel-residential project.
With a reputation as one of Costa Blanca’s premier destinations for tourists, evidenced by the National Institute of Statistics (INE) highlighting its high overnight stay rates, Benidorm’s urban plan is more than an expansion—it’s a reimagining of sustainable tourism and urban living.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.