Benidorm- international Film Festival

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 21 Mar 2024 • 17:20

Skyline Benidorm Film Festival Credit: Skyline Benidorm Film Festival, Facebook

From April 13 until April 20, Benidorm will become the centre of cinema and culture, with the Benidorm Skyline Film Festival VIII.

The innovative festival will take place across the city, with a diverse programme, including film screenings, activities for the film industry, workshops for young people, and master classes.

The director of Skyline, Beatriz Hernandez, attended the FITUR (International Tourism Fair), alongside the first deputy mayor of Benidorm, Ana Pellicer, to present the upcoming event.

Fusing classic and contemporary cinematography, the festival reaches every cinema-lover. Beatriz emphasised the importance of making movies accessible to all: “We have a product that is a film festival, so we asked ourselves, why not make this product accessible to everyone?”

The Festival is collaborating with ONCE (The Spanish National Organization of the Blind), to ensure that cinematography faces no barriers.

During the Festival, a prize of €1,500 will be awarded to the best short film screenplay, as decided by the juries.

From films made in Spain to German and English filmmakers of the future, the Festival has collected their top selection for the competition, including the short films, Six Years Three Months and Twelve Days, Stück für Stück, Ava and This is Not Norway.

For more information, visit https://skylinefest.es