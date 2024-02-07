Torrox takes center stage at Fitur

By Catherine McGeer •
TORROX made waves at Fitur, the tourism fair, with a focus on sustainable growth and top-notch tourism. Embracing the theme ‘The place where you feel it all,’ Torrox revealed plans for revamping Calaceite’s urban landscape and proudly announced the renewal of the Q Quality certificates for its beaches.
Mayor Óscar Medina accepted the Q Quality certificates for El Morche and Ferrara beaches, highlighting Torrox’s ongoing efforts to keep its coast pristine. The town’s success in attracting visitors year-round was underlined, boasting over 76 per cent hotel occupancy even in the typically quieter months of November and December.
Torrox is set to captivate even more with upcoming events like the ‘Cata Junto al Mar,’ (Wine Tasting by the Sea) Southern Europe’s largest wine-tasting event, scheduled for May 1 at El Faro de Torrox Costa. This year brings a new twist with the National Ham Cutting Competition ‘Popi Sabor a Málaga,’ attracting top-notch ham cutters from across Spain.
Adding to the excitement, an extensive urban development project around Calaceite was unveiled, promising sustainable and high-quality infrastructure, prioritising green spaces, and creating around 4,600 residences. The town’s commitment to quality tourism makes it a standout destination in Axarquia.
