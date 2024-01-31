Budget boost as Torrox thrives

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 31 Jan 2024 • 21:45
Paving the Way for Sustainable Growth
Image: Torrox Town Hall
TORROX Town Hall has revealed its first budget exceeding €30 million as the town surpasses 20,000 residents. The budget, at €31,573,384, marks an 18 per cent increase from 2023, aiming to address the challenges accompanying the town’s successful growth. With a treasury surplus of €12 million, investments include the second phase of the Santa Rosa sports complex and a new Palace of Justice.
Mayor Óscar Medina, noting an almost 40 per cent population rise during his eight-year term, emphasised the beginning of a new growth phase with the focus on managing Social Services locally.
This transition, alongside an expanded workforce and increased support for various sectors, reflects Torrox’s commitment to maintaining quality public services, fostering cultural activities, and addressing infrastructure needs. Overall, the budget highlights Torrox’s financial health and commitment to responsible local governance.
