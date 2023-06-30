By Aaron Hindhaugh • 30 June 2023 • 9:00

Newcastle United manager and coach Jason Tindall in Carabao Cup final

Former Newcastle United coach Stephen Clemence has admitted to The Times that Allan Saint-Maximin used to annoy his teammates by being late every day to training sessions.

Newcastle were the English club that took a big risk when signing Allan Saint-Maximin back in the summer of 2019 under Steve Bruce for a moderate £20 million, mainly because of his reported disciplinary issues and off-field problems with former coach Patrick Vieira.

Saint-Maximin reportedly had a bust-up or two with his former manager out in Nice, but since he joined Tyneside the French winger has done nothing but good in the eyes of many fans with stunning displays on the pitch and helping out local food banks off of it.

The French winger has been spotted giving out presents and gifts to fans including a very expensive watch after one of the club’s home games, although and don’t get to see everything that goes on behind the scenes at Newcastle.

This is because it was very turbulent and fractious times at the club during the Steve Bruce and Mike Ashley era with players seemingly not good enough, unrest amongst the fanbase and everything pretty much falling on the shoulders of Saint-Maximin due to his incredible dribbling ability.

Saint-Maximin has annoyed teammates in the past

Now, in an exclusive interview with The Times, former coach Clemence has admitted that Saint-Maximin was late pretty much every single day, he did indeed have a very good reason for his lateness.

“He’d be late because he’d be taking his kids to school,” Clemence said about the maverick winger who single-handedly won Newcastle many games during the coach’s time at the club, and he went on to praise the Frenchman.

“Allan can do things at speed with a football which you just don’t think are even possible. He cuts inside, he has got end product, there’s no doubt about that.

A natural talent who could soon leave Newcastle

“The problem he’s found is that people know what he’s going to do more now and people are doubling up, tripling up on him, but he can go past people so, so easily.

“He’s a nice lad as well, quite laid-back. Sometimes he used to annoy some of the lads as he turned up a little bit late.”

Saint-Maximin looks to be a huge hit both with fans and the coaching staff at Newcastle in recent times, but with his future up for debate amid interest from AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur in recent times, his day could be numbered in a black and white shirt.