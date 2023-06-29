By Aaron Hindhaugh • 29 June 2023 • 13:40

Image of corner flag at Tottenham Hotspur. Credit: Twitter@SpursOfficial

New Tottenham Hotspur signing James Maddison has had to act quickly following his arrival as some old tweets started to reemerge about his old opinions on the club.

Maddison was tracked by a whole load of Premier League clubs this summer following his relegation with Leicester City, such as Newcastle United and Manchester United, but it’s Spurs who have won the race for his signature.

It’s certainly a coup for Spurs who have signed one of the most creative midfielders in the Premier League over the past few seasons and they’ve managed to do it by paying just £40 million and also without the lure of any sort of European football.

The new Spurs midfielder sent a warmful message to his new fans late last night following his announcement as a new arrival with the England international simply just saying he can’t wait to meet all of the fans.

Maddison deletes old tweets about Spurs

This should be a huge moment for Tottenham fans as it shows Daniel Levy may be starting to loosen the purse strings with Spurs having already made three new signings this summer in the form of Dejan Kulusevski, Guglielmo Vicario and now Maddison.

However, it isn’t all happy times with Maddison joining Tottenham because it’s pretty clear that he hasn’t always been a big fan of Spurs, despite being very keen on moving to London and playing in the famous white shirt.

This is because back in 2012 and 2013, Maddison was highly critical of Tottenham, and in particular, club legend Garth Bale with the new Spurs man even referring to the now-retried Welsh winger as a monkey.

£40 million signing has a lot of pressure on his shoulders

In 2013, Maddison even clearly said ‘I don’t like Tottenham’ prior to a match between Spurs and Liverpool which he hoped the latter would win, so his relationship with the fans won’t have gotten off to the best of starts.

While this isn’t an ideal situation for Maddison or Spurs if the £40 million signing can start to provide the goods in terms of goals and assists while on the pitch, those old tweets will surely be s thing of the past very quickly.