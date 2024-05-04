By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 04 May 2024 • 14:47

Michelle Daniels as Kylie Photo: Facebook / Michelle Daniels

Festival of Legends and Admiral Arena at the Casino San Roque welcome you to the summer season.

On Saturday June , join them for a Grand 80s and 90s Party featuring the best music of all time. The season kicks off with a spectacular tribute to Kylie Minogue by talented artist Michelle Daniels. Then, the party continues with one of Malaga and Costa del Sol’s most popular DJs, Javier Arquimbau, a born entertainer from the legendary ‘Los 40 FM’ in Torremolinos.

Now at the top of her career, Michelle Daniels is regarded as one of the top acts on the Costa del Sol, headlining at many of the coast’s most exclusive venues. Michelle has created ‘The Ultimate Kylie’ show which now sells out across Spain and Michelle will have everyone up on their feet dancing the night away!

Don’t miss out on this celebration where you’ll enjoy the best music from two iconic decades. Doors open at 8.30pm with the show starting at 10.30pm. Advance tickets are €20, reserve your spot by calling: 633 64 72 60. On the door admission is €25