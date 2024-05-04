Almeria’s museum milestone

By John Ensor • Published: 04 May 2024 • 14:49

The MUREC in Almeria city. Credit:blog.dipalme.org

Just over a month since its grand opening, Almeria’s first Museum of Contemporary Spanish Realism, (MUREC), has proved to be a huge success.

The museum, which is situated in the historic 16th-century Provincial Hospital in the city of Almeria, has swiftly become a cultural landmark, drawing in over 10,000 visitors. The museum exhibits an impressive array of over 270 works across 11 rooms.

Fernando Gimenez, Vice President and Deputy of the Presidency, Demographic Challenge, Historical Heritage and Tourism, expressed his delight at the museum’s success.

‘It has been more than a month since the Museum of Contemporary Spanish Realism opened. . . We have been able to see how more than 10,000 visitors have come to enjoy one of the best museums in all of Spain.’

Gimenez also praised the dedication of the team behind the scenes, ‘I want to congratulate…the director of this museum, Juan Manuel Martin, but also all the staff who are ‘working hard to turn this museum not only into a great cultural place but also into a welcoming place,’ he added.

Entry to the MUREC is free on Sundays, and has seen the majority of its visitors during the morning hours and is now establishing itself as a pivotal cultural hub for Spain.