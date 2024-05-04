Marbella becomes ‘Elrow Town’

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 04 May 2024 • 15:05

Photo: Elrow Madrid

Marbella is getting ready to host the biggest electronic music event in ‘Elrow Town’ with 6 stages, 30,000 people, more than 50 DJs, more than 300 performers and 12 hours of music starting at 2pm on Saturday August 24.

Elrow, the renowned entertainment and festival brand, is pleased to announce that its acclaimed Elrow Town format will land for the first time in Marbella as part of the OMA FEST line-up. This debut in Marbella marks an important milestone in the history of Elrow, as it will be the first time the festival will be held on the southern coast of Spain.

“For the first time, we have decided to hold ‘Elrow Town’, our largest and most immersive format, as we have finally found the perfect place creatively to hold it”, said Juan and Cruz Arnau, founders of Elrow. “Marbella, as a world-renowned resort with a large international audience, offers the ideal backdrop for our expansion and internationalisation of the brand”.

After years of continuous growth, the Elrow brand has established itself as one of the mainstays of the entertainment industry and electronic music worldwide. Elrow organised more than 130 shows in 2023 with a presence in more than 33 countries, 65 cities and on 5 continents.

12 hours of pure excitement

The event in Marbella is expected to attract a considerable number of foreign visitors, accounting for 20 per cent of total ticket sales. The festival will be held at the Recinto Ferial San Pedro Alcántara, which offers the perfect space to host Elrow events.

So, get ready to immerse yourself in the biggest and most vibrant festival in Andalucia’s history. With 12 hours of pure excitement and entertainment, Elrow Town Marbella promises to be an unforgettable experience for everyone. More information is available at the elrow website.