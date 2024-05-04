Plaza de España’s Stunning Transformation

By Trelawney Bresic •
Published: 04 May 2024 • 15:05
Plaza de España, Palma
Credit: Amo.Ho
The Plaza de España, in Palma, is undergoing a stunning transformation as part of an ambitious new project initiated by Palma City Council.
6,780 plants – including flowers, shrubs, and small trees – will create a vibrant tapestry of colour in the heart of the city. With a budget of 82,000€ the project marks a significant revitalisation effort for the iconic square. The initiative follows the replacement works on sanitation and drinking water pipes in the area. Initial efforts have focused on the flower beds with meticulous cleaning, removal and renewal of the soil.
Scheduled for completion in July, the project represents a significant milestone in the ongoing revitalisation of Palma’s urban landscape, reaffirming the city’s commitment to preserving its cultural heritage while embracing sustainable urban development strategies.
Residents and visitors alike can look forward to enjoying Plaza de España’s beautiful, new flower gardens this summer.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.