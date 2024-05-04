Plaza de España’s Stunning Transformation

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 04 May 2024 • 15:05

Plaza de España, Palma Credit: Amo.Ho

The Plaza de España, in Palma, is undergoing a stunning transformation as part of an ambitious new project initiated by Palma City Council.

6,780 plants – including flowers, shrubs, and small trees – will create a vibrant tapestry of colour in the heart of the city. With a budget of 82,000€ the project marks a significant revitalisation effort for the iconic square. The initiative follows the replacement works on sanitation and drinking water pipes in the area. Initial efforts have focused on the flower beds with meticulous cleaning, removal and renewal of the soil.

Palma’s Urban Landcape

Scheduled for completion in July, the project represents a significant milestone in the ongoing revitalisation of Palma’s urban landscape, reaffirming the city’s commitment to preserving its cultural heritage while embracing sustainable urban development strategies.

Stunning Flower Gardens

Residents and visitors alike can look forward to enjoying Plaza de España’s beautiful, new flower gardens this summer.