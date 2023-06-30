Manchester United Ready To Bid For Champions League Finalist

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 30 June 2023 • 18:40

Manchester United - RichardJuliiart / Shutterstock.com

According to Sky Sports Italy, Manchester United are set to launch an opening bid for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

When it gets to one minute past midnight this evening, Man United’s number one goalkeeper for so many years – David de Gea – will depart Old Trafford and become a free agent after a season which saw him pick up the Golden Glove award in the Premier League.

Man United are clearly in the market for a new keeper due to De Gea’s inability to comfortably play out from the back for 90 minutes, however, to see him leave as a free agent is quite a shock to the footballing world given what he’s provided to the Red Devils throughout his stint in Manchester.

The Red Devils are seemingly looking to improve throughout the squad with Mason Mount imminently about to join Man United, as well as a new striker being right near the top of Erik ten Hag’s shopping list this summer.

Man United to bid for Andre Onana

Onana is a player that many have touted as one of the best in the world with his feet and after starring in the Champions League final as a goalkeeper making top-class saves, it’s no surprise he is being tracked by several Premier League sides.

Man United are the ones closing in on an opening bid for Onana, however, they may have to act quickly as Chelsea are reportedly very keen on the Cameroon international.

While Onana’s future may well have been detained for Milan this season when talk of Nico Barella was tipped to be sold to Newcastle United, now that deal is off Onana is seemingly the most sellable asset.

Ten Hag needs an upgrade on David de Gea

Given that Inter Milan have just lost one of the best centre-backs in the world to Paris Saint Germain as a free agent in the form of Milan Skriniar, they are going to be very desperate for cash given their off-field financial issues.

It would be a major coup for Ten Hag to get a keeper who is still relatively young for his potions but is already extremely confident with the ball at his feet, but also, sensational when it comes to shot-stopping from close range.