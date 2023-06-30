By Aaron Hindhaugh • 30 June 2023 • 9:20

Image of the Premier League flag flying. Credit: rarrarorro/Shutterstock.com

In the latest Company House records, Paul Hollywood’s eye-watering net worth and earnings have been revealed putting him above some top Premier League footballers.

Hollywood is the famous face of the Greta British Bake Off – both regular and the celebrity version – and his infamous handshake is craved by everyone that goes into the tent because that means even Hollywood approves of a dish, something that doesn’t happen very often.

The famous judge also boasts a wide range range of both cooking equipment and accessories as well as high-quality books that allow amateur bakers to become much more than that and impress friends and families at parties and gatherings.

However, it’s not his judging ability or even stunning moves around the kitchen that have got people sitting with their jaws dropped recently though, but more about how much he makes from being such a good baker.

Hollywood earning more than Premier League stars

At 57, Hollywood is one of the wealthiest TV presenters and hosts in the business having reportedly made £3.2 million last year, taking his overall wealth and fortune to a very cool and impressive £7.8 million.

These latest figures demonstrate Hollywood’s wealth as he’s now earning more than other popular presenters such as Lorraine Kelly and Holly Willoughby which shows just how in demand and revelled Hollywood is around the United Kingdom.

His own company, HJP Media, is said to be with £4.3 million, meaning that Hollywood is earning a very nice £1.7 million through it. This is as well as his other company, Paul Hollywood Ltd, which is worth £3.6 million and brings in £1.5 million worth of profits, he is certainly doing very well in life.

Presenting and cookbooks count towards eye-watering wealth

To put Hollywood’s wealth into more perspective, he is currently earning more than top-level Premier League stars, the same ones that many moan and complain about due to their ridiculous amounts of wealth for doing very little work, but it could be argued they do far more than Hollywood, and some of them for less money.

It’s reported that Hollywood is earning more per year than Liverpool’s Luis Diaz (£2.6 million a year), Arsenal’s Gabriel (£2.4 million a year) and also England and Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher who racked in £2.4 million last year.