By Aaron Hindhaugh • 29 June 2023 • 13:15

Image of Arsenal's Emirates Stadium. Credit: amirraizat/Shutterstock.com

Arsenal Women have made yet another huge signing with the Canadian international Cloe Lacasse having joined following a four-year stint out in Portugal.

The 29-year-old is yet another more experienced signing having joined Arsenal following in the footsteps of Swedish international Amanda Ilestedt who has linked up once again with head coach Jonas Eidvall.

The Gunners have long been looking for youthful players that can come in and be part of a long-term project which has brought about huge amounts of success over the years but not so much in recent times.

Therefore, bringing in some more experienced players to help a squad that is still relatively young across the board is going to do Arsenal no harm and should also put them in a good place to challenge for the Women’s Super League.

Arsenal announce signing of Cloe Lacasse

Eidvall is keen to not just bring in new players this summer as Arsenal go in pursuit of their first league title since 2019, but also keep a core group of players that have become dependable during his reign.

The likes of Steph Catley, Frida Maanum and Caitlin Foord have extended their stays with Arsenal in a sign of their faith in both the club’s vision and also in what Eidvall is trying to do to their individual games.

It’s official. Cloe Lacasse is a Gunner 🇨🇦 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) June 29, 2023

Lacasse is the latest recruit to walk through the doors and sign on the dotted lines at the Emirates and she arrives with a very impressive pedigree and records behind her having netted 102 goals in 131 games during a stint with Benfica where she’s joined from.

The striker has been a menace in the final third her whole career having first moved from Canada to America in 2011 to play college football before enjoying s successful stint out in Iceland where she played for IBV and won the Icelandic League Cup as well as the Icelandic Women’s Football Cup.

Lacasse will provide a lot of goals

However, it’s been in Portugal where she’s really made a name for herself having lifted three Portuguese league titles, three Portuguese League Cups and two Portuguese Super Cups and on an individual basis she was named the league’s Player of the Season last campaign.

Speaking exclusively to the club’s website, Lacasse spoke about her delight at finally signing on the dotted line, she said: I’m super excited and enthusiastic to get started here. “I feel ready mentally and physically to be able to contribute here and win titles and I feel that this club has everything it takes to compete for the highest honours.”

Arsenal now have Lacasse, Stina Blackstenius and Vivianne Miedema all wanting to occupy a spot in the front line or just off of it, and that will likely mean one has to either be moved on or settle for a cameo role.

If you are enjoying our Women’s football coverage make sure to stay tuned as I will be bringing exclusive content from the World Cup out in Australia this summer!