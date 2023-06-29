By Aaron Hindhaugh • 29 June 2023 • 9:10

UEFA have recently announced that the 2025 Women’s Champions League final will be taking place at Sporting Lisbon’s home ground, the Jose Alvalade Stadium.

This is just the latest piece of news and backing that the Women’s game needed which has seen a meteoric rise of football amongst female supporters and players with a lot of players now becoming global superstars.

A lot of players are now commanding world record fees and earning huge sponsorship deals off the pitch including Sam Kerr, Leah Williamson, Katie McCabe and also Chloe Kelly who famously won the 2022 Euros for England at Wembley.

It’s a bold move by UEFA as they have picked Lisbon’s stadium which has a capacity of over 50,000 so they will be hoping that enough fans are willing to make the journey to Portugal next summer for a Women’s game.

Sporting Lisbon to host 2025 Women’s Champions League final

However, it is also a sign of faith that if you provide a good enough product, then people will naturally be drawn to it as last season’s Champions League final between Barcelona and Wolfsburg in quick time.

This news will be big news as fans of clubs such as Barcelona, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal will be circling the final date in their calendars, hoping that their team can make it to that stage of the competition if they managed to qualify next season that is.

UEFA have announced that the 2025 @UWCL Final will be hosted in Lisbon 😍🌟 pic.twitter.com/rPsbbvx6EH — Women’s Transfer News (@womenstransfer) June 28, 2023

Only one English club has ever won the Champions League and that was Arsenal who lifted the trophy back in 2007 when they won 1-0 against Swedish side Umea, which shows it’s no easy feat to lift the elusive trophy.

Another huge step forward in the Women’s game

Emma Hayes and Chelsea will be desperate to get to the final and get a shot at redemption from when they were totally outclassed and embarrassed by Barcelona back in 2021 which saw the Catalonian side run out 4-0 victors.

Next season’s final is set to be out in Spain at Atletic Bilbao’s stadium, so Barcelona will be very keen to reach the final for a fourth straight season because if so, they will be backed by a raucous crowd who are able to create a very impressive atmosphere with their drums and horns.

If you are enjoying our Women’s football coverage, then stay tuned because I will be bringing exclusive World Cup coverage from out in Australia next month!