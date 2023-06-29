By Aaron Hindhaugh • 29 June 2023 • 16:45

Image of Manchester United crest. Credit: Whale Media Stock / Shutterstock.com

Transfer insider Dean Jones has claimed that Manchester United target Andre Onana would be a game-changing signing for Erik ten Hag.

Many believe that Man United’s main and most pressing issue this summer is in the striker department with Wout Weghorst not set to return after his short loan stint and Marcus Rashford can’t be counted on to carry his first half of the season form into next campaign.

However, there could soon be an even bigger issue because Man United’s number one David de Gea is set to become a free agent on Saturday when his current contract expires with the Red Devils, despite an agreement being reached in principle not too long ago.

Therefore, if De Gea does indeed leave Old Trafford as a free agent, his wages would be a huge weight off of Man United’s shoulders, but it would also leave them looking for a new shot-stopper with Tom Heaton the current second in command.

Onana would revolutionise Man United

Man United have been linked with a blockbuster move for Inter Milan and Champions League finalist Andre Onana, however, after only joining in the summer of 2022, it would take a huge fee to get him out of the San Siro.

“Onana changes the dynamic of what Man United are capable of immediately”, Jones claimed. “In terms of the style of goalkeeper that he is, he’s the best in class.

Manchester United have still not made a final decision on the future of David de Gea, according to reports. The Spaniard is out of contract in under 40 hours with a new deal at Old Trafford yet to be signed off. — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 29, 2023

“The passes he can pick out, genuinely, have been so important to Inter Milan. He can see something, pull it off, and then immediately the opponents are on the back foot and there are very few goalkeepers that can implement this style of play.”

De Gea’s future looking uncertain

To show just how unwilling De Gea was at playing out from the back, he attempted just 1,032 passes in the Premier League, which seems like a lot but given how dominant Man United were in most games last season, it only ranks the Spaniard sixth in the entire league, even behind players such as Bernd Leno and David Raya.

It’s a tricky situation for Ten Hag to find himself in as he will want to kick on in the transfer market but knows that off-field issues involving the potential takeover are making things very difficult for the Red Devils.