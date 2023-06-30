Chelsea Announce Massive Signing Of International Defender

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 30 June 2023 • 14:00

Image of Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium. Credit: Vespa125125CFC (talk)/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

Chelsea Women have announced the signing of Canadian international defender Ashley Lawrence as a free agent.

The Blues have moved very quickly to secure the services of Lawrence – who announced she was leaving Paris Saint Germain earlier this month – with Barcelona also said to be interested in the attacking full-back.

Lawrence has gone on to establish herself as one of the very best defenders and attacking full backs in the world playing a key role in success for both her club and country during her entire career, so Chelsea have certainly pulled off a major coup.

The Canadian International has become a dominant force out in France with PSG the only senior professional side that she has played for since leaving college football in America back in 2017, so she’s been a part of the Parisian club’s rise to genuine contenders.

Chelsea secure major free-agent signing

Emma Hayes will be very happy to have secured one of the best full backs in the world, especially because despite their embarrassment of riches, that is the one area that Chelsea could have certainly improved on and there aren’t many better than Lawrence.

She will certainly be able to fit into the attacking Chelsea way of playing football given how impressive she’s been during her career at getting up and down the pitch.

“I’m really excited and grateful to be joining such a top club in England and in Europe,” said Lawrence as she spoke at Stamford Bridge during her announcement video for the Blues.

𝗜’𝗺 𝗮 𝗯𝗹𝘂𝗲 💙🤩 I'm delighted to be starting this new chapter with @ChelseaFCW pic.twitter.com/PjCuprSN3z — Ashley Lawrence (@AshleyLawrence) June 30, 2023

Hayes was clearly buzzing to have got Lawrence through the door, especially as a free agent as she said: “Ashley has established herself as one of the best full-backs in the women’s game for both club and country.

“Her ability to get forward, her progressive play into the final third is a standout strength and she can play on both the left and right side. We’re really looking forward to having her with us.”

During her illustrious career, Lawrence has helped to raise the profile of Women’s football out in Canada having won medals at both the 2016 and 2020 Tokyo Olympics, with the latter being a brilliant tournament for the North American’s having played with real style and substance.

Lawrence will take Chelsea up another level

Having turned professional back in 2017, Lawrence has gone on to rack up 180 appearances for PSG, and during that time she managed to get her hands on silverware including one league title and two French Cups.

Another example of her brilliance on the pitch is that she finished a very impressive eighth in the Ballon d’Or, despite being a full back, which is traditionally not a glamorous position, but she was simply too good to have ignored during her performances in the Olympics, domestically and in the Champions League.

