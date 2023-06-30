Chelsea’s £250K P/W star Publicly Turns Down Arsenal

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 30 June 2023 • 13:00

Another change to Chelsea ticket sales. Credit: "CHELSEA (3) V liverpool (2)" by Free-ers is marked with CC BY 2.0.

Reece James has taken to Twitter to respond to talk about him potentially leaving Chelsea for their London rivals Arsenal.

James has established himself as one of the most athletic and attacking full-backs in the Premier League, his only problem – and it’s quite a big one – is his injury record having only started 14 league games last term and 22 the campaign prior to that.

Despite his plagued injury career as of late, he did sign a new long-term contract to keep him at his boyhood club Chelsea just last year, which saw his salary take a major boost up to £250,000 per week.

The England international is a superb asset for the Blues at both ends of the pitch having managed to register 21 goal involvements since making his Premier League debut for Chelsea which makes him very hot property to other clubs.

Reece James rejects a move to Arsenal

James does still have a long-term contract left to run at Stamford Bridge and with a young and progressive-thinking coach such as Mauricio Pochettino in the dugout, it’s unlikely he would be looking to leave any time soon.

That certainly hasn’t stopped fans from speculating about James’ future and how he would look in their respective teams, with one person asking ‘Reece James to Arsenal, who says no?’ which earned a witty response from the defender claiming he would say not to the move.

I say no. — Reece James (@ReeceJames) June 29, 2023

Under Mikel Arteta Arsenal has become a home for some top-name Premier League players from rival clubs who perhaps see them as no longer good enough or needed for their sides such as Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and most recently Kai Havertz.

James has a big season ahead

It seems as though there is now an aura around the Emirates that is attracting these top calibre players, although it’s seemingly not big enough to temp one of the best right backs in the world to play in the famous red shirt.

James will be hoping to make a bigger impact on Chelsea’s season this campaign in terms of goals, assists and top-level performances as he was absent for the majority of last campaign, which perhaps contributed largely to their poor season.