By Aaron Hindhaugh • 30 June 2023 • 9:50

Dean Jones has admitted that he can’t see Chelsea transfer target Moises Caicedo costing anywhere near £100 million.

The recent reports that have suggested Brighton could hold out for a £100 million transfer package for Caicedo are likely to be wide of the mark and just being thrashed about because of how much Declan Rice is costing Arsenal.

However, Rice is English – so always comes with extra tax in the Premier League – and he is also far more established for both his club and country, so Rice was always going to cost more than Caicedo despite the latter having more to run on his contract.

Caicedo is certainly hot property this summer with Mauricio Pochettino keen on bringing the midfielder into Chelsea as his new enforcer alongside Enzo Fernandez, but the Blues are in the same race as both Arsenal and Manchester United for the Ecuadorian.

However, Chelsea are certainly being seen as the frontrunners having opened talks with the midfielder and Brighton last week while Arsenal are trying to sign Declan Rice and Man United are pursuing Chelsea’s very own Mason Mount.

Chelsea still pursuing Caicedo

“He is a main target for Chelsea at this moment,” said Jones. “I don’t believe this will be a £100 million deal that has been talked about a lot, I don’t see that happening.

“But, Brighton are obviously using the market to their advantage at the moment to make sure they get top price for him and you can’t blame them for that at all.

“Caicedo has an open promise that he’ll be able to move this summer and he doesn’t expect to be playing for Brighton at the start of next season.”

The Ecuadorian has many suitors

So, while Chelsea are seemingly moving ahead of the competition, they are doing so very slowly, which is unusual for the Blues under the ownership of Todd Boehly who has become well-known for his bullish approach to signings.

If Chelsea can manage to sign Caicedo and partner him and Fernandez together that would be a very scary prospect for the present but also the future given both of them are still under the age of 25 and will only get better under a proven coach like Pochettino.