By Aaron Hindhaugh • 29 June 2023 • 17:00

Football association forced to issue apology after refereeing blunder. Image: Matthew Xan/Shutterstock.com

A damning report has emerged that FA Women’s Championship side London City Lionesses are under serious threat of no longer existing amind an email which was signed by 20 players and sent to the club’s owner.

In what was a tightly contested Women’s Championship last season, London City narrowly missed out on promotion to the Women’s Super League, which would have been a simply incredible feat for the team.

This is because unlike many of the biggest teams in the country such as Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea all being backed by their male counterparts in terms of finances, London City are self-funded and don’t rely on anyone else.

While this is an incredible thing for London City to have gone for and are always one of the strongest teams in the Championship, it obviously comes with its risks about what happens when the money dries up.

London City Lionesses may soon run out of money

It now appears to becoming a reality as a report by the BBC has revealed that all 20 squad members signed an email and it was sent to club owner Diane Culligan by captain Harley Bennett asking her to urgently seek external funding.

This is because they’re said to be facing a ‘critical challenge’ when it comes to finances as just two players from last season’s squad are set to be under contract come July 1st when most football deals expire.

🚨 BBC Sport has seen an email signed by all 20 players from London City Lionesses in June that urged owner Diane Culligan to seek new investors or a buyer, saying the club's "very existence" is under threat. ✍️👇https://t.co/Wa4RxI0WSs — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) June 29, 2023

A few people may well have thought something was a bit wrong when several first-team coaches and staff members were departing the club last season and this off-season, despite how close they were to reaching the WSL.

The damning email contained some string words and statements from the 20 players at London City: “As you are no doubt aware, we all find ourselves facing a critical challenge that threatens the very existence of our beloved club.

“With the increasing lack of staff in key roles, a small number of players contracted, the ongoing management of injured players, the question of a manager still to be addressed, and the financial instability with the last payday, the team is filled with much doubt and a shadow of uncertainty has been cast over the club.”

A damning view of the Women’s game below the WSL

Nobody should ever have to worry about their job day-to-day and think about if they will be employed come the start of next week, but it’s not just about the players, but the club which many fans love and adore, as the players added onto the email.

“The harsh reality is that without immediate action due to pre-season looming, we risk undoing all the great work that you and London City Lionesses have achieved, and also put the future of players currently contracted to the club at risk.

“By seeking new owners and investors who can inject much-needed financial stability, we can secure the longevity of our team.”

Players are worrying over their short and long-term futures

It’s the dark and damning side of the Women’s game below the WSL that funding is a huge issue unless you are backed by a male football club and that is something that will only change with time, investment and more broadcast TV deals being struck up.

Given they are just one club and team, London City have a load of talented players with WSL experience including former Chelsea stars Jamie-Lee Nappier and Charlotte Fleming as well as ex-Birmingham striker Sarah Ewens.

If you have been enjoying our Women’s football coverage, make sure to stay tuned as I will be bringing exclusive content from the World Cup out in Australia this summer!