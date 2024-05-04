Almeria health pledge

By John Ensor •
Published: 04 May 2024 • 16:39
Image of a blood sample being taken.
Credit: Ronald Rampsch/Shutterstock.com
Almeria City Council has recently pledged its support to the #hepCityFree initiative, aimed at eradicating hepatitis C.
Spearheaded by the Alliance for the Elimination of Viral Hepatitis in Spain (AEHVE) and the Spanish Association for the Study of the Liver (AEEH), the movement seeks to position Spain as the pioneer in eliminating this public health issue.
By adopting various strategic measures, Almeria hopes to amplify the successes already seen in combating hepatitis C.
Key strategies include launching awareness campaigns focused on hepatitis C screening, specifically targeting residents aged between 40 and 65—an age group where undiagnosed cases are predominantly found.
The Council also aims to streamline diagnosis and treatment processes and ensure compliance with health and safety standards in tattoo, micropigmentation, and piercing establishments.
Moreover, the city plans to foster preventive measures and educational outreach through community workshops and media engagements, aiming to demystify the disease and dispel associated stigmas.
