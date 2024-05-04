Giving back to Calpe´s citizens

By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 04 May 2024 • 17:08

Somos Calpe councilors (right) with Calpe´s mayor (left) Credit: Somos Calpe, Facebook

Two former councilors of Ciudadanos de Calpe returned the allocation of €9,100 received in the previous legislature to the City Council, justly giving back to the citizens.

The current councilors of Somos Calpe, Juan Manuel del Pino and Rebeca Merchan, past members of the Ciudadanos Party, announced their decision to return the funds from their past legislature to the City Council, “to improve the quality of life of those who need it most.”

Somos Calpe is a political party, dedicated to meeting the needs of Calpe citizens, fighting corruption and promoting transparency in all political action.

Juan Manuel del Pino explained the generous gesture: “We consider it crucial to act with transparency and responsibility in the management of public resources. Therefore, we have made the decision to return these remaining funds to the City Council, with the hope that they will be allocated to initiatives that truly benefit our municipality.”

The Party expressed their trust in Calpe´s City Council and thanked the councilors for the public service they continue to provide to all citizens, feeling confident that the funds will be used to benefit all those in need.