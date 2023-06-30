Liverpool Set To Beat Premier League Rivals To Huge Signing

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 30 June 2023 • 13:30

Image of Liverpool FC flag. Credit: rarrarorro/Shutterstock.com

It looks as though Liverpool are set to beat Newcastle United to the singing of Dominik Szoboszlai this summer, according to David Ornstein.

Newcastle had reportedly been long-term admirers of the Hungarian international after his stunning displays in the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig, but they looked to have been bullied out of any potential deal.

This is because Liverpool are looking to swoop in and strike up a very quick deal for Szoboszlai, who has a release clause in his contract of around £60 million, but it must be triggered today otherwise it will expire.

The Reds are eventually kicking into gear it seems to provide Jurgen Klopp with the midfield rebuild that he so desperately was craving after the Reds stumbled over the line to fifth last season in the Premier League.

Liverpool in pole position for Szoboszlai

Szoboszlai is a stunning young attacker who is clearly ready for the step up into the Premier League given how well he’s been performing out in Germany with 23 goal involvements last season across all competitions.

It looks as though the Reds could well have dealt a major blow to their top-four rivals heading into next season by pushing the Magpies out of the race to sign Szoboszlai, who is sure to be a huge hit next season in the Premier League.

🚨 Liverpool are pushing ahead with a deal to sign Dominik Szoboszlai. Looked difficult but dynamic has shifted + #NUFC out – now appears #LFC confident it can get done, amid talks with #RBLeipzig over Fabio Carvalho (set to complete today) @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/kTrcl7kWol — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 30, 2023

According to Ornstein, Liverpool have advanced very quickly in their pursuit of the Bulgarian this week having held talks with both the player and his current club, RB Leipzig and are now looking to trigger his release clause.

‘Liverpool are pushing ahead with a deal to sign Dominik Szoboszlai. Looked difficult but dynamic has shifted + #NUFC out – now appears #LFC confident it can get done,’ said Ornstein.

Szoboszlai to snub Newcatsle in favour of Anfield move

Something that could well have played into Liverpool’s hands is that they’ve worked with Leipzig on transfer in the ats having signed Naby Keita for big money a few years ago and most recently have loaned them young star, Fabio Carvalho.

The latter could well go on to prove himself in the Bundesliga and could even prove to be a Szoboszlai replacement for this season, which allows the German outfit to plan how they will move in the market in January or even next summer knowing they’ve got Carvalho in their rank for at least one season.